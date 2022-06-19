Hrithik Roshan All Praise For Saba Azad’s Song 'I Hear Your Voice'; Calls It 'beautiful'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town for the past few months. The duo sparked their dating rumours after they were spotted in a restaurant together. Since then, they have been gushing about each other on social media and are often snapped attending family get-togethers, hanging out in the city and more.

Although the rumoured couple has still not confirmed their relationship, their recent outing on the red carpet of a Bollywood party added fuel to their relationship rumours. Moreover, Hrithik Roshan's frequent social media exchanges with his ladylove, have made fans more curious about what's brewing between the two. Yet, again, the Super 30 actor took to his social media space and gave a big shoutout to Saba Azad's new song I hear your voice and called it 'beautiful.'

Hrithik Roshan showers praise on Saba Azad's new song

On Saturday, Saba Azad took to her Instagram handle and unveiled a song crooned by her. Sharing the monochromatic video, Saba penned a long wrote in the caption in which she gave some insights about the song.

Saba wrote, "#ihearyourvoice is yours now!! Ten years after its birth - finally free!! If ever there was a time machine for the use of man it must be song..music has such a way of transporting you to another time - I’m here in Serbia, shooting an indie film, looking at this video and thinking of little Saba - her dreams, her hopes for herself and the world and my head spins at how little we know of the future and Im so so thankful it surprised me and continues to. Such a lark it was being a part of @ashuphatak and @arjunvagale ‘s vision and being spied on by @beatnikbob5 ‘s lens!! Ten years later this song continues to haunt me!!I hope you like what we have made, we are live on all platforms now!!"

Take a look at Saba's post here:

As soon as the post surfaced online, Hrithik Roshan was quick to take note of Saba's talent. The War actor took to his Instagram stories and cheered for her. Resharing Saba's post, Hrithik penned a sweet message. The actor wrote, "This is beautiful."

Take a look:

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan for around 14 years. The couple filed for their divorce in 2013, which was finalised about a year later, in 2014. As of now while Hrithik is dating Saba, Sussanne is rumoured to be dating Arslan Goni.

Image: Instagram@hrithikroshan, sabazad