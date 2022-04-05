Hrithik Roshan Walks Hand-in-hand With Rumoured Beau Saba Azad At Mumbai Airport; WATCH

Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his upcoming action thriller flick Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. A few days ago, the actor grabbed headlines after releasing multiple pictures of his rugged and stylish look from the film and shook the internet with his incredible physique. Moreover, he has also managed to make a buzz in the industry with the upcoming collaboration with Deepika Padukone on Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter.

However, Roshan is not only capable of stirring up social media on the professional front but also for news relating to his personal life. For the past few months, the actor sparked romance rumours with actor-singer Saba Azad. Recently, the duo flared up the rumours after they were spotted at the airport together. Watch the video below.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spotted at airport

The official Instagram handle of entertainment photographer Varinder Chawla posted the video of Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured beau, Saba Azad, at the Mumbai airport together. Clad in masks, the couple walked hand-in-hand as they talked and giggled amongst themselves. The Krrish actor wore a simple white tee with blue jeans while Azad wore a crop top paired with loose-fitted sweatpants.

More on Hrithik Rosha and Saba Azad

Although the duo is yet to make an official announcement about their relationships, fans have already started gushing over their chemistry which is reflected through their social media interactions. Moreover, Saba Azad also seemed to have bonded with Roshan's family including his ex-wife Sussane Khan as they are seen interacting on social media quite often.

Hrithik Roshan is also seen being publicly supportive of Azad's music ventures as he is often seen giving a shoutout to his rumoured beau's shows and concerts on his personal Instagram story. Recently, the 31-year-old shared about her latest gig with the caption, ''Sunburnt and ready. We here at @nh7dotin soundcheckin for this evening." "Come dance with us pune," she added. Responding to the same, Roshan wrote, ''Wish i was there for this one! Kill it you insanely amazing woman."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan will be released on September 30th, 2022, in theatres.