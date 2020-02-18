Hrithik Roshan's Love For Caps And Beanies Evident In These Photographs

Hrithik Roshan is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. The actor is also known as the Greek God of Bollywood. The actor has inspired his fans with his stylish looks. Hrithik Roshan is also quite active on social media. He keeps uploading pictures of himself on Instagram with various outfits. His photos serve as an inspiration to fans to try out his looks, including his cap and beanie collections. Let us take a look at Hrithik Roshan's cap and beanie collection.

Hrithik Roshan's caps and beanie looks

Hrithik Roshan was sporting a maroon denim jacket with a yellow turtle neck t-shirt paired with brown cargo pants. He completed his look with black shades, beige cap and black boots. Take a look at his casual outfit.

The Greek God of Bollywood was wearing a navy blue denim jacket. Hrithik Roshan paired the jacket with plum coloured checkered round neck t-shirt. He also wore a navy colour cap, black shades. Take a look at his stylish outfit.

Hrithik Roshan is wearing a blue vest and he is seen posing next to his father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik is also wearing a white colour cap that complemented his overall look. Take a look at his gym outfit.

Hrithik donned a black colour t-shirt and jeans for the look. He kept a stubble and he also wore a beige colour cap designed by HRX. Take a look at his handsome photo.

He opted for a grey colour hoodie and dark grey colour beanie. He clicked a selfie during his workout in the gym. He also sported a stubble for a rugged look.

