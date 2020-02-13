Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Best On-screen Pairings Throughout His Bollywood Career!

Hrithik Roshan is not just a committed actor but also an amazing dancer. Many of his movies have won the hearts of the audience, leading him to win numerous awards in his long career of over 20 years. The actor has many movies which the audience fell in love with and here are some of the movies where Hrithik's pairing with the leading ladies was well received by the critics as well as his fans.

Hrithik Roshan's best on-screen pairings

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Hrithik has worked with Kareena Kapoor in many movies, which include Yaadein, Kabhi Khushi... Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. Out of these four movies, their on-screen pairing was most appreciated in the movie Kabhi Khushi... Kabhie Gham where both the actors portrayed iconic roles that are still remembered by their fans. Movies like Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon saw many memorable songs picturised on the two stars.

Preity Zinta

Thinking about Preity and Hrithik's pairing, one always remembers the movie Koi.. Mil Gaya. With Koi... Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan was able to start a movie franchise. Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha were amongst the main cast of the science fiction film. The pair also appeared in Farhan Akhtar's 2004 movie Lakshya and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2000 movie Mission Kashmir.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan were seen on the silver screen together in movies like Krrish and Krrish 3. Apart from the Krrish franchise, the pair was also seen together in Agneepath. The actors also starred in the 2011 movie Don 2 but they were not paired opposite each other. However, they did share screen space.

