Hrithik Roshan's Enviable Collection Of Jackets That Will Give You Style Goals

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has done many films throughout his career that have inspired the audience. Not only he is known for his acting but Hrithik Roshan also is known among his fans for his amazing fashion sense. The actor often shares pictures on his social media with his stylish jackets. Let us take a look at some of his stylish jacket looks.

Hrithik Roshan's stylish jacket looks

Hrithik Roshan is wearing a maroon-coloured jacket with a yellow turtle neck t-shirt. He is also wearing cargo pants and has completed his look with black shades. Check out his casual look.

Hrithik was seen sporting a navy blue jacket with checkered round neck t-shirt. He is also wearing cargo pants to complete his outfit. To complete his look, he wore a cap and black shades.

Hrithik wore a dark blue winter jacket with a black round neck t-shirt. He opted for a beige coloured HRX cap. He completed his look with white and black sports shoes. Check out his stunning look.

He wore an olive green jacket with a pair of black round neck t-shirt. He also wore olive green jeans with a pair of brown shoes. He sported a stubble to complete his look. Check out the picture below.

