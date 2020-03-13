Hrithik Roshan And Salman Khan Postpone US Tours Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases

After IIFA and the release of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan's US tours have also been postponed for an indefinite period of time.

Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan cancel US Tour

Hrithik was to interact with his fans in Chicago, New Jersey, Dallas, San Jose, Washington, and Atlanta, as a part of the nine-day tour which was supposed to begin on 10 April. Salman Khan, on the other hand, was going to attend his annual tour to the US and Canada organised by his brother Sohail Khan. The tour has now been put on hold. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was to perform in Atlanta, New Jersey, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Houston, San Jose, and Seattle from April 3 to April 12.

Speaking to news publication, a source close to Hrithik Roshan revealed, "Hrithik and the organisers will figure out new dates once the global health scenario is stable. The tour stands postponed as of now." Confirming the postponement of Salman Khan's tour, a source told the publication, "It is not advisable to travel right now. We will announce fresh dates once the scare subsides."

The number of coronavirus patients in the country is 81, including the death of a 76-year-old man in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The man from Kalaburagi had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. "His sample has been confirmed for #COVID19", Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Thursday.

Delhi has reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10 so far. Karnataka has six coronavirus patients, Maharashtra 14 and Ladakh three. Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.

The total number of 81 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners -- 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said.

