Hrithik Roshan's Iconic Period Films That Were Helmed By Ashutosh Gowariker

Hrithik Roshan is among some of the finest actors in Bollywood who has managed to win the hearts of critics and fans alike. He is considered as one of the most bankable stars in the industry and also has a huge fan base. Hrithik is often looked upon as a huge fashion icon by his fans who aspire to have a good fashion sense like him. His movies over the years have fascinated everyone as Hrithik often seems to explore his acting prowess in different film genres. Here are times when Hrithik starred in period or historic films.

Hrithik Roshan's most amazing outings with his iconic period films

Jodhaa Akbar

The 2008 Ashutosh Gowariker film Jodhaa Akbar was one of the most anticipated films during its time of release. The film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in titular roles, hence fans were eager to watch the duo on screen. The film was made with a budget of an estimated ₹40 crores. The film became so popular that it went on to earn a staggering ₹112 crores approximately.

Mohenjo Daro

Mohenjo Daro released in 2016 and was once again directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film starred Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. This film, unlike the previous outing with Hrithik, did not receive as much praise and was met with mixed reviews. The film managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark; however, fans had mixed opinions about the film. The film was made on a budget of ₹120 crores approximately and had several grand sets.

