Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom 2': Interesting Facts About The Film That You Probably Didn't Know

Hrithik Roshan worked in Dhoom 2 which released in the year 2006. The cast of the film also included Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu. Hrithik played the role of Aryan in the movie. The film was based on the story of a fearless thief who steals valuables from around the world. Three police officers are then assigned the task of nabbing the thief. The flick has some interesting trivia attached to it. Have a look.

Trivia about Dhoom 2

There were multiple scenes in the movie but one scene among them made headlines. The scene was a romantic scene between Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. The scene caused a court case for obscenity.

Dhoom 2 is the first Bollywood movie that was shot in Brazil. The beach scene was shot in Brazil. Even the song My Name Is Ali was shot in Brazil. As per reports, Bipasha Basu only ate oranges continuously for three days before shooting her bikini scene in the movie. The song has received over 9 million views on YouTube.

The entire lead cast of the film had to attend vigorous workout sessions to stay in shape for the movie. As per reports, Hrithik Roshan had to gain weight for the film. Aishwarya Rai had to lose weight for her role in the film after gaining it for Bride & Prejudice.

Bipasha Basu's role as Shonali Bose was initially offered to Priyanka Chopra. However, Priyanka declined the role and then Bipasha Basu was signed up for the movie.

This the first movie in which Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai are together. They were supposed to be in another movie but it was not possible and after several attempts, they finally were together in a movie.

