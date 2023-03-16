Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Gear Up To Shoot Intense Action Scenes For Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Fighter will be one of the biggest action films in Indian cinema, the makers have teased. Till now, the team has wrapped up shooting in Assam at the Tezpur airbase. Soon, another schedule will kickstart from March 19.

Reportedly, Hrithik and Deepika will start shooting for the new schedule of Fighter from March 19 and will wrap up by April. According to the reports by Pinkvilla, "The dates of shoot have been strategically clustered to shoot and prep simultaneously. The shoot will be done at real locations in Mumbai from March 19 to 24, followed by a week of prep work."

Talat Aziz will be playing Hrithik Roshan's father's role in Fighter and some emotional scenes will be shot between them in the upcoming schedule. Also, the April schedule will be filled with action-packed sequences. This means that the actors would require extensive training and prep work for the shoot.

About Hrithik and Deepika's upcoming film Fighter

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024. This movie is highly anticipated by fans. It is said to be an aerial action film franchise, a first of its kind in Indian cinema. A glimpse into the movie was shared by the Vikram Vedha actor on his social media handle with the caption, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride."

While the movie is directed by Siddharth Anand, it is produced by Mamta Anand, Anku Pande, and Ramon Chibb, among others.