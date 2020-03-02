Hrithik Roshan Dons Towel As Lungi, Credits Ranveer Singh For Being 'fashion Inspiration'

Ranveer Singh is known as Bollywood's fashion guru. His quirky style and innovative outfits are definitely to look out for. The talented actor loves to experiment with fashion and his every outing shows that. Now, Hrithik Roshan seems to have been inspired by Ranveer and his latest post proves that. Hrithik took to his social media pages and shared a series of photos. In the post, the handsome hunk is seen donning a red T-Shirt teamed up with a white towel.

Hrithik teamed up his look with a black cap, black sunglasses, and a cross bag. The War actor is seen walking barefoot at a garden and donning a stylish pose while getting clicked. Hrithik captioned his tweet stating, "Pic courtesy: @im_sentinel Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess @RanveerOfficial"

While Hrithik wants the attention on his new fashion sense, fans were quick to spot the bandage on his right foot. Even industry colleagues did not miss the bandage. Praising the caption, Hrithik’s Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur asked, “What happened to your foot?”

Meanwhile, apart from celebrities, Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone often mimics the Bajirao Mastani actor's style. The actress wore a stunning print on print attire by Prada. The actress chose a striped shirt and paired it with a checkered skirt. She then layered the look with a plaid trench coat making it for a great print on the print ensemble. The actor opted for a side-parted sleek ponytail with a flawless base, filled-in brows, glittery pink eyeshadow, and deep rich brown lips completed Deepika's look. She went for color-block socks paired with black pumps that gave her fans school girl vibes.

