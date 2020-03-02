Hrithik Roshan's 'Guzaarish' & Other Films Based On Rare Disorders; See The List

Bollywood, over the years, has been successful in creating content which is quality-centric. A few of these film were related to disorders and practices which were not very well known amongst the people. Here is a look at the films through which a huge number of people got to know about certain disorders and practices.

Hrithik Roshan's 'Guzaarish' & other films on disorders and practices

1. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Taare Zameen Par was a 2007 drama film which was much loved by the audience. The film featured a child who was suffering from learning disabilities. Around the time that the film had released, widespread debate about pressure on students and their inability to cope with it was initiated. It was directed by Amole Gupte and Aamir Khan, who also starred in the film. Taare Zameen Par featured Darsheel Safary in the lead role. The film was a blockbuster that year.

2. Paa (2009)

Paa was a drama film released in the year 2009. The film was written and directed by R. Balki. The plot of Paa revolved around a young boy who suffered from progeria, making him look like an elderly. The film had actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. This film left a huge impact on the people when it released.

3. Guzaarish (2010)

Hrithik Roshan’s Guzaarish is considered as one of the actor’s best works so far. The plot of this film revolved around a man who is paralyzed and wants to get end his life legally. The film had actors like Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shernaz Patel in pivotal roles. It was successful in igniting a discussion on euthanasia. Guzaarish was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who also contributed to the story of the film. However, it failed to perform at the box office.

4. Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Margarita with a Straw was a drama film which released in the year 2014. The film revolved around a young woman suffering from cerebral palsy. The film was directed by Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar. It starred actors like Kalki Koechlin, Revathy, and Sayani Gupta in key roles. The plot and performances in Margarita with a Straw were critically acclaimed and also liked by the people.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from UTV Motion pictures YouTube channel

