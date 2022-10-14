Hrithik Roshan Drops Selfie From London Trip Feat Saba Azad; Latter Recalls 'best Day'

Hrithik Roshan took a trip down memory lane as he shared a picture with his girlfriend Saba Azad from their London vacation earlier this year.

The Vikram Vedha star and Azad, who always manage to grab attention with their public outings and social media exchanges, could be seen enjoying their time out and about in London streets in the selfie posted by him. Saba reacted to the actor's post via comments and recalled their 'best day'.

Hrithik Roshan drops a throwback selfie from London trip featuring Saba Azad

Taking to his Instagram, Hrithik shared a picture where he could be seen handling the camera while Saba rested on a bench in the backdrop. "Girl on a bench. Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience," he wrote in the caption. Take a look.

Reacting to his post, Saba mentioned, "Van Gogh on a lazy summer afternoon, best day with the best egg." Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan also wrote, "Cuties," with a heart emoji.

Hrithik and Saba recently stepped out to attend Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai, following which Saba received flak for her outfit. Calling out a troll who ridiculed her look, Saba took to social media and shared a note stressing that people should unfollow her instead of spreading hate.

Posted a screenshot of the troller's profile and the hate comment, she mentioned, "This is Shruti, apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate- there are many like her out there- don't be like Shruti- feel free to unfollow me :) Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon."

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha. He now has Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the pipeline.

