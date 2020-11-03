Amitabh Bachchan Quotes 'Agneepath' Poem To Inspire His Fans; Read

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday, tweeted iconic lines from his film Agneepath. The lines are also from a poem written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. With the post, he urged fans to be strong in these difficult times of the pandemic. The actor added lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem, which was incorporated in Big B's 1990 film. He wrote, "अग्निपथअग्निपथअग्निपथ !!

वृक्ष हों भले खड़े , हों बड़े हों घने, एक पत्र छाँह भी, माँग मत माँग मत माँग मत ; अग्निपथअग्निपथअग्निपथ !!!!!." Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post below:

Amitabh Bachchan, also known as Shahanshah of Bollywood, is the elder son of poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan's two sons. His younger brother is Ajitabh Bachchan. Harivansh Rai was a celebrated poet and apart from Agneepath, his literary work was also incorporated in movies like Alaap and Silsila.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from the shoot of his 1977-released film, Khoon Pasina. In the post, he spoke about fighting a tiger in real. He also added that it was an experience he would never forget. The actor wrote, “Never realised that when Costume Dept gave me this jacket for my film KHOON PASINA , that I would have to fight a real tiger .. !! You have no idea how strong a tiger is .. an ordeal I shall never forget ..(sic).” Take a look at the post below:

Over the weekend, the actor once again shared words of wisdom with his fans and encouraged them to do what makes them happy. Bachchan shared a collage of images where he can be seen observing his face closely in a mirror. Sharing the post, he wrote, "The only person you have to face in the morning is yourself. When younger, feels like you have to please entire world. No. Do what makes you happy, create life you want to live for. You'll see someone you truly love staring back at you every morning if you can do that," (sic).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor will next be seen in the film Chehre, along with actor Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza. Amitabh will be essaying the role of a lawyer in the movie. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release in July, but the dates have been pushed forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

