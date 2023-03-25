Hrithik Roshan Is All Hearts For Bae Saba Azad's Saree Look

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for a while now. From their public outings together to social media PDA, they never miss an opportunity to express their love for each other. Recently, the War star commented on Saba's traditional look in which the Rocket Boys actress was dressed in a sequin saree.

Saba Azad shared a some photos in her traditional avatar and captioned it, "Mermaid, but make it disco!!." In the pictures, the singer-actress wore a Manish Malhotra saree with a backless shimmery blouse. To complement her look, she opted for dewy makeup with red lips and a wavy hairdo. In the first photo, she played with her hair and in the second image, she posed leaning backwards. The last picture was a close up of her look.

As soon as Saba posted the photos, her beau Hrithik commented, "I see you", followed by a red heart emoji. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "You look gorgeous", while Pashmina Roshan commented, "WOW." Meanwhile, Saba's fans wrote, "You made my day with that look, its classy n elegant."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's upcoming films

Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the aerial action film from Siddharth Anand titled Fighter. He will be sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released in theatres in January 2024. Reportedly, the Vikram Vedha star is also working on War 2 and Krrish 4. Meanwhile, Saba Azad will be seen in Songs of Paradise with Soni Razdan. Recently, she reprised the role of Parvana Irani in the Rocket Boys season 2.

At the premiere of the show, Hrithik came out to support Saba.