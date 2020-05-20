Hrithik Roshan Impressed With Neha Sharma's Performance In 'Illegal', Here's What He Said

Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to praise Crook actor Neha Sharma's performance in her latest web-series 'Illegal', streaming on Voot. The show also stars Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Kubbra Said, and Satyadeep Misra.

Calling her acting 'real and convincing', Hrithik Roshan said that she has done a superb job playing the role of a powerful lawyer Niharika. Illegal is a courtroom drama with much flair to exploit the genre. It is directed by Sahir Raza. The drama tells the tale of a criminal lawyer giant who is untouched by the hands of his wrongdoings. However, the lead plays dirty to get the instigator off his throne. The web series on Voot Select released on May 12, 2020.

Watching #illegal @Officialneha you are incredibly real and convincing. Superb job 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2020

Neha Sharma essays Niharika Singh, the young lawyer who is hired not only on the basis of her qualifications but also her gender for a controversial case by one of the topmost law firms in the country. She realizes the man who she works for is a prodigy by a two-faced corrupt lawyer who works for personal gains.

ALSO READ | 'Illegal' fan reactions: Fans praise Neha Sharma's courtroom drama

Illegal - plot summary

The series is based on Neha Sharma's titular character Niharika Singh, who is a lawyer and hired at a renowned law firm run by Piyush Mishra's character Janardhan Jaitley. Niharika Singh is subjected to a number of shocking developments that leave her baffled and surprised.

Neha, who was predominantly hired to handle Kubbra Sait's case is pressurised to work on another case that revolves around rape and sexual harassment charges. The surprising twist and turns plotted by characters both inside and outside the courtroom is what Illegal tries to encompass in season one.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.