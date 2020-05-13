'Illegal' Fan Reactions: Fans Praise Neha Sharma's Courtroom Drama

Sahir Raza-directorial Illegal has aired on Voot. Illegal is a legal drama show, which shows a very different side of courtrooms. The show features Neha Sharma in the role of a budding criminal lawyer Niharika, and Piyush Mishra, who plays the role of lawyer Janardhan Jaitley. It also features Kubbra Sait in a crucial role. Read on to know more about Illegal fan reactions here:

Illegal fan reactions

Fans of Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra are praising their legal drama Illegal. Fans are saying that it is refreshing to watch Sharma in such a role. Here is what fans feel about Illegal:

wait is almost over the web series #illegal will be start streaming from tomorrow 12th may on @vootselect 👏 we are so excited to see @Officialneha as lawyer 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/OzeXiTp5x7 — NEHA SHARMA FANCLUB (@nehafanclub25) May 11, 2020

Watched the first episode of illegal yesterday on @MTVIndia really enjoyed this show and characterization of each and everyone was so perfect ✌✌✌

As usual @Officialneha rocked it. Till date her best performance 🔥🔥 . Looking forward ☺☺#IllegalOnVoot #NehaSharma pic.twitter.com/OiLFjxntiL — Mechanist (@Mechani44629462) May 11, 2020



