'Illegal' Fan Reactions: Fans Praise Neha Sharma's Courtroom Drama

Sahir Raza-directorial Illegal has aired on Voot. Illegal is a legal drama show, which shows a very different side of courtrooms. The show features Neha Sharma in the role of a budding criminal lawyer Niharika, and Piyush Mishra, who plays the role of lawyer Janardhan Jaitley. It also features Kubbra Sait in a crucial role. Read on to know more about Illegal fan reactions here:
Fans of Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra are praising their legal drama Illegal. Fans are saying that it is refreshing to watch Sharma in such a role. Here is what fans feel about Illegal:
wait is almost over the web series #illegal will be start streaming from tomorrow 12th may on @vootselect 👏 we are so excited to see @Officialneha as lawyer 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/OzeXiTp5x7— NEHA SHARMA FANCLUB (@nehafanclub25) May 11, 2020
#WebSeriesReview : #Illegal— Amogh Naman (@AmNaTi200) May 12, 2020
A gripping courtroom drama that keeps you hooked till the end... #NehaSharma, #PiyushMishra, #AkshayOberoi outstanding... Leaving few unnecessary moments this series never fails to impress you... Watch it!
RATING: 3.5/5#IllegalReview#IllegalOnVoot. pic.twitter.com/jrq7nvbgbZ
My review for #IlegalOnVoot is out!— Filmy Fairy Tales (@FilmyFairyTales) May 12, 2020
Find out my review for @VootSelect#IllegalonVoot https://t.co/6ByL6uFke1@Officialneha @KubbraSait
Absolutely loved @Officialneha & @KubbraSait in #IllegalOnVoot @VootSelect— Rahul Tahilani (@TahilaniRahul) May 12, 2020
It's an Decent one time watch webseries.
Find out why!
Catch my review Here :https://t.co/ChiYkjaygE
Watched the first episode of illegal yesterday on @MTVIndia really enjoyed this show and characterization of each and everyone was so perfect ✌✌✌— Mechanist (@Mechani44629462) May 11, 2020
As usual @Officialneha rocked it. Till date her best performance 🔥🔥 . Looking forward ☺☺#IllegalOnVoot #NehaSharma pic.twitter.com/OiLFjxntiL
