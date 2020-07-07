Hrithik Roshan's On-screen Chemistry With These Fresh Actors In His Films Is Unforgettable

Hrithik Roshan is among the top actors in Bollywood. The actor has excelled in acting, bodybuilding as well as dancing. Fans love him because of his distinctive style and his dedication towards his work. The amount of work Hrithik puts in his characters in the movies is unparalleled.

Apart from his acting skills, Hrithik Roshan is also popular for his chiselled body as well as his dance moves. The actor has now worked in various popular films and with some popular actresses. Check out his movies with fresh pairings with leading ladies such as Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, and Yami Gautam.

Mrunal Thakur

Hrithik starred with Mrunal Thakur in the film Super 30. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is inspired by real-life incidents. In the movie, Hrithik Roshan stars as Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna who works his way through the challenges to achieve success before running the Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna.

Super 30 was a big hit and is acclaimed by both the critics and the audience. Super 30 is now an Indian educational program started in Patna, India under the banner of Ramanujan School of Mathematics. It was founded by the math guru Anand Kumar. In the movie, Hrithik had a highly intellectual and emotional relationship with Supriya (played by Mrunal Thakur).

Yami Gautam

2017's action-thriller Kabil stars Yami Gautam and the brother-duo Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy alongside Hrithik in the lead role. In this Sanjay Gupta directorial, Hrithik essays the role of a blind voiceover artist, Rohan Bhatnagar, who is vengeful after the perpetrators who raped his wife walk free. The movie did very well at the box office and was a super hit.

Hrithik has interesting chemistry with Yami Gautam in the movie Kaabil. Both the actors are always on top of their acting game and deliver their best. The husband-wife portrayal of Hrithik and Yami is strong and will get you hooked.

Pooja Hegde

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Mohenjo Daro stars Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde, and Kabir Bedi in lead roles. The story revolves around Sarman, a poor farmer who arrives in Mohenjo Daro which is a city ruled by the tyrant Maham. He plans to take revenge on him.

In the movie, Pooja Hegde plays the role of Chaani. She has intriguing chemistry with her co-star in this film. The two gave their best in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical drama. Gowarikar’s historical epics are quite alluring, but this film did not do that well at the box office.



