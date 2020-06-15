When Hrithik Roshan Spoke About His Rough Childhood: 'We Slept On Mats'

Apart from charming the audience with his indelible and diligent performances in theatres, Hrithik Roshan also managed to impress masses with his extraordinary achievements. However, it is a lesser-known fact that the actor had to go through his share of thorns before achieving immense success in the movie business. Here is a throwback to the time when Hrithik Roshan and talked about his hard childhood and revealed that his family couldn’t pay rent.

In conversation with actor Simi Garewal in 2006, Hrithik revealed that he had a rough childhood and added that he struggled with a lack of confidence, a stutter, and financial insecurity. Hrithik mentioned that his family could not pay their rent so his mother, Pinky Roshan, took him and his sister to her father’s house while his actor father Rakesh Roshan lived with his mother. Furthermore, Hrithik revealed that his father bought a separate house, which was barely just walls and floors. Hrithik added that he slept on ‘gaddas’ and mats and slowly got the furniture in.

Also Read | Upbeat Hrithik Roshan Songs To Hit The Dance Floor With Your Squad Post Lockdown

What's next?

The makers of Krrish are currently gearing up for their next franchise, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Offer Condolences

Hrithik Roshan will be also seen along with actor Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang Reloaded. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen reunion after five years, as the duo last joined hands for Bang Bang. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Bang Bang managed to cross the 200-crore-mark, boosting fans' expectations from the much-awaited sequel.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Other Movies All About Friendship

As per a report published by a news daily, post the success of War and Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is in talks with several filmmakers. As it turns out, Hrithik Roshan might join hands with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director, Om Raut for an untitled flick, as it was recently reported that the actor has given a positive nod to the director. However, the makers of the film have not made any official confirmation yet.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Offer Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.