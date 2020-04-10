Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About Dealing With Failures, Says He Has Learnt A Lot From Them

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is considered to be among the most versatile and distinguished actors in the industry. Hrithik Roshan's debut in the industry with the film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai proved that he is here to stay. After the success of the film, there was no looking back for Hrithik Roshan and the industry got one of its most talented actors in him. However, just like any other actor, Hrithik Roshan also experienced some failures on the way and in an earlier interview with a publication, he opened up about them.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Inspires His Team To Work Out | Read To Know Full Story

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his failures

Hrithik Roshan revealed that today when he looks back, he realizes that he has come a long way. Hrithik Roshan added that he has experienced both success and failures in his professional career. However, Hrithik Roshan said that he learned a lot from all his failures. Hrithik Roshan also said that it is his failures in his film career which made him what he is today. Hrithik went on to say that he made some right choices in the future as he learned from those failures.

Hrithik Roshan spoke about the importance of box office numbers

It is not a hidden fact that the Kaabil actor has been part of some blockbuster films. So the Greek God of Bollywood was also quipped on the importance of box office numbers for him. Hrithik revealed that box office numbers do hold some level of importance for him as it is a direct indication of the people watching his movies.

Also Read: When Farhan Akhtar & Hrithik Roshan Collaborated For Amazing Projects Over The Years

However, Hrithik also added that this notion does not affect his decision while choosing projects. The actor went on to say that he does not select a film thinking that it will enter a 100 crore club or not. The Super 30 actor revealed that it is more important for him that the film connects with the audience and entertains them.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar's Best Male Co-stars He Has Worked With, From Hrithik Roshan To Arjun Rampal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.