When Farhan Akhtar & Hrithik Roshan Collaborated For Amazing Projects Over The Years

Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan have collaborated for many films, either as co-stars or as director and actor. Farhan Akhtar is a multi-talented actor, who has also directed many films, produced and even sang for many of his films as well. Take a look at the times these two stars came together for various projects.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara revolved around the lives of 3 friends who decide to go for a bachelor trip vacation after one of them gets engaged. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released in 2011 and the movie is considered to be one of the best road trip movies based on friendship and brotherhood. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and even bagged two National awards.

Luck by Chance

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Zafar Khan in a special appearance in Farhan Akhtar's movie Luck by Chance. The Zoya Akhtar directorial featured Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen playing the main protagonists. The movie received positive reviews from the critics although it wasn't that successful at the box office. Hrithik Roshan played a short role as a successful actor in the film.

Lakshya

Lakshya is considered as one of Hrithik Roshan’s best movies. The war drama was directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Hrithik Roshan played the role of Karan Shergill in the film and played the role of an aimless boy who becomes an army officer later in life. The IMDb rating for Lakshya is 7.9 out of 10.

Don 2

Hrithik Roshan played a cameo role in the Shahrukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra starrer Don 2. He actually played the role of Don. The movie was directed by Farhan Akhtar. Don 2 was a sequel to Farhan's 2006 movie titled Don: The Chase Begins Again. The film marked Farhan Akhtar's return into direction after a gap of five years.

