Hrithik Roshan Inspires His Team To Work Out | Read To Know Full Story

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is considered to be among the most stylish actors in the industry. He kick-started his professional career with Kaho naa… Pyaar Hai, in which he marked his debut as a leading actor. After the success of the film, he refused to look back and worked in numerous flicks. Besides his acting finesse, Roshan is known for his dancing skills and chiselled body.

Hrithik Roshan stunned everyone with his physical transformation in action thriller flick War. The actor is quite particular about his fitness and maintains a strict diet. The previous year, he started to workout with his team. Roshan does not interfere with his schedule and keeps his nose to the grindstone for achieving new heights in fitness.

Hrithik Roshan works out with his team

Motivated by Hrithik Roshan, his team joined him to work out. According to a report, they maintain a routine, when it becomes difficult during outdoor film shooting schedules. They all started doing functional as well as weights exercise. Moreover, Roshan keeps track of his progress along with his teammates.

Hrithik Roshan is a fitness freak. Furthermore, he is quite close to his team, who has been working with him for above 12 years. Therefore, he sets targets and tries to motivate them so that they achieve their goals. According to a report, he also makes sure that his team carries all the necessary workout gear and outfits for outdoor schedules.

Hrithik Roshan's professional front

Hrithik Roshan has set an example for people all over the world, thanks to his hard work and dedication. Fitness completes his routine. The previous year, he stunned everyone with his stellar performance in Super 30 and War. In Super 30, he had to look like an ordinary guy and gain weight to match his character. However, in War, his look was quite different. On the work front, Roshan has Krrish 4 in his pipeline.

