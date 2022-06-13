Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Burger King's 'Jugaad' Ad Featuring Him; 'Not Cool But...'

Hamburger fast-food chain Burger King recently came up with their 'Jugaad' advertisement, featuring none other than veteran Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Now, a few days after the ad, the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actor reacted to it, saying that it's not done. Burger King took the opportunity a couple of days ago when Hrithik Roshan was stepping out of his Vanity van, he posed for some pictures without knowing that the brand had a billboard placed strategically behind him.

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Burger King's 'Jugaad' ad

On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and reacted to Burger King's 'Jugaad' advertisement to make him the brand ambassador. The 48-year-old shared a Youtube link of the respective advertisement and tweeted, ".@burgerkingindia, this is not done."

The reaction given by the War actor had the people laughing and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen commented, "HR is the Real G.O.A.T and I Love you HR", another one wrote, "That's actually a creative ad" and many dropped laughing emoticons to the post.

The advertisement garnered a lot of attention as netizens thought that Burger King cleverly took an opportunity of the Vikram Vedha actor to advertise their '₹50 Stunner Menu'. However, Hrithik Roshan recently took to his Instagram handle and put up a short clip promoting the Burger King Stunner Menu, thereby clarifying that it is a 'collab'. The video saw the actor charging a Burger King employee for using his action as a GIF in their latest advertisement.

Zomato, Spotify & more brands react to Burger King's ad

The clip that was shared by the Burger King India saw Roshan posing for a paparazzi shot when two people carrying a huge banner for Burger King's latest offer took the opportunity to advertise their new menu. They smartly placed the banner right behind the actor when he posed for pictures. However, the ad caught the internet's attention with brands like Zomato, Spotify and Swiggy reacting to it.

Amazon Mini TV hilariously wrote, "free advertisement ka pata nahi, par free entertainment kaise dena hai woh humein definitely pata hai!", to which Burger King India responded, "We’ll get the food, you get the entertainment. Sounds like an Amazon plan?", Manyawar commented, "Jugaad ke toh kaafi options hai, lekin taiyaar hone ka sirf ek", Mountain Dew said, "Jugaad ke liye bhi himmat chahiye!#DarrKeAageJeetHai", while Lee Jeans wrote, "Marketing budgets might not be stretchable, but our jeans definitely are!" Spotify India also hilariously commented, "Jugaad is playing dhoom machale in the background to feel that Bollywood main character energy". Have a look:

Hrithik Roshan on the work front

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan recently wrapped up filming for his upcoming venture Vikram Vedha and he is gearing up to wow the audience in a gangster avatar in the action flick. The actor will share the screen space with Saif Ali Khan, who is roped in to play the second protagonist in the film. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. Apart from that, Roshan has aerial action thriller Fighter in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@burgerkingindia