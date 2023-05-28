Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal Groove To Ek Pal Ka Jeena During IIFA 2023 Awards | WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal danced their hearts out to the iconic song from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai titled Ek Pal Ka Jeena at IIFA 2023 Awards. The awards ceremony took place on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. The duo grooved to the hook steps of the song after taking center stage.

In the video that has been making the rounds on the internet, the Uri actor was seen following Hrithik Roshan on the stage. Following that, the War actor taught Vicky Kaushal how to perform the iconic song and danced in sync while the audience cheered them all along. Later, Vicky bowed in front of Hrithik Roshan as a mark of respect. "Always refreshing.. ❤️ EVERGREEN @hrithikroshan @officialluckyali voice and that Signature step. LEGENDARY," wrote a fan after the video went viral. Check the clip below:

Hrithik Roshan receives Best Actor award at IIFA 2023

Hrithik Roshan bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role trophy at the grand awards ceremony. The award was for his role in the film Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan opposite him. During his acceptance speech, Hrithik Roshan talked about how Vedha helped him unleash the craziness inside of him which he had no idea existed. He further thanked Vedha and the universe for helping him discover his strength and madness. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand was the host of IIFA 2023 and Abhishek Bachchan was the co-host.

Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal's work front

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his film titled Fighter starring Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to release in 2024. Earlier, it was reported that he will be working in War 2, also starring RRR star Jr NTR. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, he will be seen in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. He is also gearing up for his films Sam Bahadur and Dunki.