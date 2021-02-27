Hrithik Roshan Records Statement With Police In Fake Email-id Case Against Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday recorded his statement with the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake e-mails in his name to actress Kangana Ranaut, an official said. Roshan, wearing a face mask and a black cap with a T-shirt and blue jeans, reached the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner in south Mumbai around 11.45 am.

He left after more than two-and-a-half hours, the official said. The office of the CIU is located in the main building of the police commissioner's office in Crawford market. A large contingent of media persons and cameramen was present outside the commissioner's office. Roshan's statement was recorded by a team of CIU officials headed by an assistant police inspector, he said.

Kangana recently reacted to Hrithik Roshan recording statement —

Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala ... 🙂 https://t.co/wEMxFCBK3n — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 26, 2021

The actor was summoned by the CIU to record his statement in a complaint filed by him in 2016 alleging that someone impersonating him was e-mailing actress Kangana Ranaut from a bogus e-mail id.

The controversy between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut had started when she referred to the former as a ‘silly ex’ in an interview. He had responded by sending her a legal notice, seeking her apology and denying their supposed affair. The Queen star refused to apologise and sent a counter-notice to take the notice back or face a criminal case.

Hrithik then claimed that someone impersonating him was communicating with Kangana Ranaut on email and lodged a police complaint. A case of cheating by personation (419) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology act was registered against an unknown imposter at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

He also claimed that she sent him over 1400 emails upon coming to know the real email ID, and alleged ‘harassment and stress’ from it. Kangana had claimed that the email ID in question was provided by him.

The Cyber Cell allegedly concluded that the emails were sent from her account and then recorded her statement. However, Kangana denied sending the emails and even claimed that Hrithik hacked into her email account and deleted the mails that were sent by him to her. Hrithik’s laptop and phone had also been taken by the police for investigation. Among other details in the case included the police forensic expert filing a NIL report about the email id in 2017, as it was based in the USA.

On request of Hrithik’s lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch in December 2020. The actors, who had worked together in movies like Kites and Krrish 3, even made statements in the media over the case, amid reports of an alleged engagement, surfacing of their pictures together and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan coming out in his support.

