Masaba Gupta Recalls Fan Moment With Hrithik Roshan, Says 'I Look Like A Smug Little Boy'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on December 2 took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai days. Apart from uploading the picture, Masaba also shared a fun fact and recalled how she convinced her mom about making her meet superstar Hrithik Roshan when the film was about to release.

Masaba Gupta recalls her fan girl moment

In the picture, a young Masaba with a bob cut can be seen sitting next to Hrithik Roshan and enjoying her fan girl moment with the superstar. Remembering the story behind it, Masaba could not stop laughing. She wrote, "Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won’t eat my food Rolling on the floor laughing I look like a smug little boy!"

Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old,Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won't eat my food 🤣 I look like a smug little boy! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ENhSQjihRb — Masaba (@MasabaG) December 2, 2020

Fans of the two also reacted to the photo and were left in complete awe of the designer's childhood moment with the superstar. One of the users praised the designer and wrote, “Masabaji You Look Too Good... Added Your Nature You're Superlative.” Another user wrote, “This is the cutest thing Masaba.” A third fan of the ace designer wrote, “How sweet is this Masaba! What a sweet memory.”

This year has been quite a stellar one for the designer as she made her acting debut in a Netflix show, Masaba Masaba with her mom Neena Gupta. The web show was loved and the designer's candid and cool attitude was loved by fans. The designer and actress are quite active on social media while keeping her views on several issues across. Earlier, she took to Instagram and posted a childhood photo of herself. Along with this, she penned a lengthy note as she wrote at length about her 'ethnicity'. Masaba penned, "You know when I was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity...the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian, I thought I was the only one of my kind. I used to think wow, Masaba there possibly can’t be more like you out there."

She then wrote about the time when her world opened up. Masaba mentioned that she traveled and discovered so many more people of her kind, on a trip to Antigua. "It was like looking into a mirror I could never find. And I felt a little less alone in my constant fight to understand racism-it was such a big word," she added. Masaba opined that it’s just so much easier to be like everyone else so that people mix with the crowd in Mumbai.

