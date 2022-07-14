Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Bid Adieu To Paris With Adorable Monochrome Picture; Have A Look

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad are seemingly going strong. The couple has been dating for a few months now and has also made it official by walking the red carpet of a Bollywood party. For the past few days, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been vacationing in Paris.

As they recently bid their goodbye to the City of Love, Saba Azad shared a cute and aesthetic picture with the War star.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba Aad recently dropped a beautiful monochrome picture as she bid adieu to France along with Hrithik Roshan. The actor captured the moment as she and Hrithik Roshan stepped out of their hotel. The picture saw two pairs of feet - Hrithik Roshan's sports shoes and Saba Azad's boots. They had a door mat before them that had "HOME" written on it.

Sharing the picture, Saba Azad wrote, "Au revoir Paris!!" (which loosely translates to goodbye, until we meet again Paris). Take a look.

Inside Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan's trip to Paris

Saba Azad kept her fans updated about her Paris vacation with Hrithik Roshan via Instagram.

Last week, she shared a sneak peek into her road trip in Paris with Hrithik Roshan. In the video, shared by the Rocket Boys star, she could be seen enjoying a drive in a vintage car along the countryside. After showing the lush green surroundings, she panned the camera toward Hrithik Roshan, who was in the driving seat. The clip only focused on Hrithik Roshan's hands as he also took off his hat in the end. Saba captioned the post, "c’est comme ça!!" which loosely translates to "that is just the way it is."

Saba Azad also flaunted Hrithik Roshan's photography skills in one of her Instagram posts from Paris. Saba Azad could be seen seated in a cafe with her beau as the photo featured a giant coffee mug while Saba Azad posed in a black outfit. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Not a selfie, not my coffee." She further gave credits to the Vikram Vedha star and wrote, "Image by @hrithikroshan."

