Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Pose In Style In London's Jazz Club, Fans Hail 'cutest Couple'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, recently headed to London for holiday with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Saba has now taken to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of the duo's visit to a jazz club. The couple was seen enjoying food and drinks as they spent quality time with each other.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's London trip

The couple was seen smiling from ear to ear for a selfie, which was clicked by Hrithik, as they held their drinks up to the camera. The Bollywood actor was seen wearing specs with a black circular frame in the image. In another picture, the couple stood side by side as they wrapped their arms around each other and posed. Hrithik donned an all-black outfit, as he wore a black tank top with a matching jacket and grey pants. He paired his outfit with a black hat as he posed alongside Saba, who wore a light green shirt with a pair of beige pants. The duo captioned the picture, "Where the jazz cats at??" and fans flooded the comments section with kind words for the couple.

Several fans, followers and friends of the couple took to eh comments section of the post and expressed their love for the duo. They called them the 'cutest couple ever' and some wrote, "This is love". Others flooded the comments section with heart emoticons as the rare glimpse of the couple together excited them.

The couple earlier made their way to Paris, after which they landed in London and posted pictures from their vacation together. While in Paris, they went on a romantic drive together and Saba shared a clip from their date as she added the song Stiff Jazz in the background.

As they headed to London, Saba shared a glimpse of the food the duo was devouring as she posted a picture of the couple holding burgers in their hands with a bowl of fries in the background. She shared the tempting picture as she captioned it, "Ogres touchdown London!! Let the feasting commence!!"

Image: Instagram/@sabazad