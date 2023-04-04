Hrithik Roshan Seen At NMACC Gala With Saba Azad's Heels In Hand; Internet Reacts

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are making headlines yet again as a picture of the Krrish star holding onto Saba Azad’s heels is currently going viral. The actor-couple was in attendance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala. In the picture, Saba Azad is seen posing for a picture, while Hrithik is seen standing behind her, holding her heels.

Designer Amit Aggarwal shared several pictures of Saba Azad. In the first picture on the Instagram post, Hrithik can be seen in the background with Saba’s heels in his hand. Many fans took to the comments and gave their reactions to Hrithik.

While one fan commented, “Sweet of Hrithik Roshan to hold her heels in the background lol,” another said, “Look at how Hrithik Roshan is holding Saba Azad’s heels.” One fan noted that they loved the design, but added that “also that Hrithik Roshan is carrying his bae's heels in his hand... Awww…” Hrithik Roshan is receiving praise for his gesture, which has won the hearts of many.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s relationship

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured relationship came to public attention after the duo were seen at a dinner date last year in February. Later, they debuted on the red carpet together at an event in May. Azad and Roshan have made innumerable public appearances since then, and are often seen lovingly interacting with each other on social media.

Previously, they were rumoured to be getting married. However, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan commented on the matter, and said that he has not “heard anything about this so far.” It remains to be seen when the couple will be tying the knot, but they seem to be enjoying each other’s company in the meantime.