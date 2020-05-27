Hrithik Roshan Shares A Fan's 'Lockdown Transformation'; See Before-after Pictures

Hrithik Roshan, a fitness enthusiast, shared an inspiring story on his Twitter handle on Wednesday. Sharing a few pictures of a fan named Vijay Palande, Hrithik showed his massive lockdown transformation.

Showing the before and after picture of his physical transformation, Hrithik praised Vijay's efforts and said it was too good. Vijay replied to Hrithik and said, "THANKS A LOT @iHrithik sir! You are the greatest inspiration in this journey" [sic]

Hrithik has been actively sharing lockdown fitness routines with fans and followers. The actor recently kept a 23-hour fast as a part of his healthy living.

LOCKDOWN TRANSFORMATION @vijaypalande11 VIJAY this is too good ! 👏👏👏 amazing ! Keep going !! Unbelievable change pic.twitter.com/euRZth3l99 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 27, 2020

War actor Hrithik Roshan recently shared his home workout regime. In an interview with a men's magazine, along with shedding some light on his home workout routine amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Roshan also claimed that one does not need a gym at their house to follow it. During the interview, the A-lister revealed that his workout regime these days in a combination of yoga stretches, strength training, cardio, and weights.

Hrithik Roshan posts fan-made innovative art, thanks him for the impressive video; Watch

What's next for Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan who recently clocked in 20 years in Bollywood was last seen in the superhit action drama film War and the Anand Kumar biopic Super 30. The actor has reportedly started prep for the upcoming fourth installation of the Krrish franchise which will be directed by his father, veteran director Rakesh Roshan.

Bengaluru loud boom: Fan asks if Hrithik Roshan 'called aliens by mistake'?, Actor replies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.