Hrithik Roshan Posts Fan-made Innovative Art, Thanks Him For The Impressive Video; Watch

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram earlier on Saturday and shared an impressive fan-made art featuring popular characters played by him over the years. The video plays like a slide where his get up from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Jodhaa Akbar and War scroll over a sketch of his face. Hrithik shared the video and wrote, "Nicely done Mr. RK.aadil.

Thank you for this 👍".

His close friend and former co-star Preity Zinta commented on the post saying “Wow ! Awesome” while actor Nushrat Bharucha wrote “So cool!”.

The actor has been actively updating his social media account with updates from his life under quarantine with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan at his residence in Mumbai. He has also kept his fans entertained and informed people about the different precautions and guidelines issued by the government in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Sussanne Khan recently wrote a long and heartfelt blog for a magazine wherein she spoke about co-parenting with Hrithik Roshan amid the lockdown. Sussanne Khan called living with Hrithik Roshan an 'intelligent and soulful' decision.

Reportedly, Sussanne Khan revealed in the blog that when the lockdown was announced, she and Hrithik Roshan decided to stay together as it would be beneficial for their sons. Sussanne Khan also revealed that they decided to regroup their energies towards creating serenity for one another. Sussanne Khan added that with this thought in mind, she and Hrithik Roshan decided to begin their 'lockdown adventure'.

What's next for Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan who recently clocked in 20 years in Bollywood was last seen in the superhit action drama film War and the Anand Kumar biopic Super 30. The actor has reportedly started prep for the upcoming fourth installation of the Krrish franchise which will be directed by his father, veteran director Rakesh Roshan.

