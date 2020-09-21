Hrithik Roshan 'proud' Of Himself As He Shares Picture Clicked By Him While Posing

Recently, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie picture of himself, with which the actor ‘proudly’ announced that he had captured the picture while posing. The picture features Hrithik Roshan placing his hands back, as he posed for a close shot. Take a look at the picture shared by Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik's post

In his caption, the actor penned a note in Hindi, which roughly translates to: "This is a selfie. The camera button is in my hands. Vow! I am proud of myself.” In the picture, Hrithik Roshan can be seen donning a black tee, accessorised with a cap of the same colour. Soon after Hrithik Roshan uploaded the post, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered praises on him for his 'smart' look and extended their wishes. Take a look at how fans reacted to the post shared:

Fans React:

What's next for Hrithik?

The makers of Krrish are currently gearing up for their next franchise, Krrish 4, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya that stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

Hrithik Roshan will be also seen along with actor Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang Reloaded. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen reunion after five years, as the duo last joined hands for Bang Bang. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Bang Bang managed to cross the 200-crore-mark, boosting fans' expectations from the much-awaited sequel. If the rumours are to be believed, Hrithik is currently in talks with YRF for an upcoming thriller movie. However, details about the project remain unknown.

