India Hands Over 13 Essential Medicines To Mozambique To Battle Against COVID-19 Outbreak

India on September 18 handed 13 essential medicines including hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol of over 22 million metric tonnes to Mozambique to help in its battle against COVID-19. The consignment was handed over to Mozambique's Foreign Minister Veronica Nataniel Macani Dlhovo by Rajeev Kumar, High Commission of India to Mozambique. The High Commission of India, Maputo took to Twitter and wrote that Rajeev Kumar has handed over the Government of India donated 13 essential medicines to Mozambique's Veronica Nataniel.

High Commissioner Shri Rajeev Kumar today handed over the Government of India donated 13 essential medicines including hydroxychloroquin, azithromycin and paracetamol to Hon'ble Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Her Excellency Verónica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/PgPVGJtipG — India in Mozambique (@IndiainMoz) September 18, 2020

India helps Mozambique to fight against COVID-19

Another tweet Maputo said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his telephonic conversation with Mozambique President, Filipe Nyusi on June 3 expressed India's willingness to support the African country in its fight against the pandemic. Reacting to India's decision to hand over 13 essential medicines to Mozambique, Veronica Nataniel thanked the India government and also mentioned about India's crucial role in the developmental partnership with Mozambique. According to the reports by John Hopkins, Mozambique has reported over 6,161 COVID-19 cases and 39 death.

(2)Total worth ofthese 13 essential medicines are approx MTs 22 million. Hon'ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi during his telephonic conversation with thePresident of Mozambique, H.E. Filipe Nyusi on 3/6/20 conveyed India's willingness to support Mozambique's efforts during the COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/v432rxVQvf — India in Mozambique (@IndiainMoz) September 18, 2020

India's battle against COVID-19

As the number of Coronavirus cases to surge across the world, India's MEA has offered medical aid to many African and East Asian Countries including Zimbave, the United States of America, Egypy, Armenia, Kenya, Maldives, Netherlands, etc. So far the total number of positive Coronavirus cases recorded in India are 53,08,014, out of which 42,08,431 have successfully recovered while 85,619 died fighting the pandemic. As per the latest MOHFW reports, in the past 24 hours, 93337 new cases and 1247 new deaths have been reported. The tally of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 10,13,964.

