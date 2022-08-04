Hrithik Roshan Thanks Composers Salim-Sulaiman For Contributing Iconic Music In His Films

As Hrithik Roshan recently went down memory lane and listened to the music of his films released in the past few years, he penned an appreciation post for the music composers Salim and Sulaiman for their incredible done for the movie albums. He even shared glimpses of the time they sat together and had discussions over the composition of the albums.

Hrithik Roshan pens appreciation post for music composers Salim-Sulaiman

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which he can be seen with the notable music composers of Bollywood namely Salim and Sulaiman. The photos depicted them indulging in discussions while sitting together in the studio. In the caption, Hrithik Roshan wrote a note of gratitude and appreciation for the music composers and their team for their contribution to the music of his films namely Krrish, Krrish 3, Kites and Kaabil.

The caption read, “Just a heartfelt message of appreciation for my colleagues and friends Salim-Sulaiman & their team for the incredible contribution to my life … been listening to the BGM work we have done for Krrish , Krrish3 , Kites and Kaabil past few days … uff , fills my heart with love and pride thinking of those times in the studio , the roti dal dinner breaks , sharing food and thoughts and the zest with which we re-entered the studio to create again for another all nighter… what fun. But the music ! What music!! UFF what music !! Thank you. Thank you” (sic)

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan was earlier seen spending some quality time with his kids. Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback video of him on Facebook with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. In the video, Hridaan could be seen sitting on the edge of a plank as he was all geared up for bungee jumping. As he was nervous ahead of jumping, Hrithik Roshan gave him a quick pep talk about his upcoming movies

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently in between several projects. He was last seen filming Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan which is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 30 September 2022. The actor has also been reportedly roped in for the upcoming mythology film Ramayan. He also has Fighter and Krrish 4 in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan/@salimmerchant