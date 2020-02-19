Hrithik Roshan Tweets On 'incredible Film' Tanhaji As It Creates BO Record In Its 6th Week

Hrithik Roshan in a recent tweet dished praise on Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor informed that he just finished watching the 'incredible movie' and was absolutely bowled over by the performance of the actors in the film. He also congratulated the entire cast and crew for their massive effort.

Hrithik Roshan bowled over

Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant . Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 18, 2020

The historical drama which has already surpassed the Rs 250 crore mark seems to become the fifth-highest film earning film in the sixth week of all time, according to the latest Box Office India report. The period drama is expected to end its sixth week around Rs 4.75-5 crore.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had already left several other blockbusters behind, by earning over Rs 10 crore in the fifth week, behind only Uri: The Surgical Strike and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Om Raut directorial might also be among the highest sixth-week grossers, if the weekend collections are anything to go by. Before Rs 300 crore-mark, another film in its path is Kabir Singh, which earned reportedly earned around Rs 280 crore.

Ajay Devgn is also one of the producers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which traces the 17th-century Kondhana Fort war between Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army and Uday Bhan, who was Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s guard. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, among others.

