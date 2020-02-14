'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn's Film Continues Magical Run, Leaves Biggies Behind In 5th Week

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is continuing its magical run at the box office. The period action film is completing one milestone after another and there is no stopping it. After completing 25 days, a month and now the fifth week, the movie has not just earned close to Rs 270 crore, but has also left some blockbusters behind.

At the end of its fifth week, the Om Raut directorial stands at Rs 269.93 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie enjoyed a ‘superb’ fifth week at the box office. Even after the month, the movie has managed to earn Rs 10.41 crore in a week.

Here are the collections

#Tanhaji has superb Week 5... Continues to collect, despite limited screens + shows *and* opposition from new films week after week... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 88 lakhs, Tue 79 lakhs, Wed 70 lakhs, Thu 68 lakhs. Total: ₹ 269.93 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2020

In terms of the fifth week collections, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has left some blockbusters behind. The movie is now the third-highest fifth week grosser of all time only behind Uri: The Surgical Strike and Baahubali: The Conclusion, that had earned Rs 18.72 crore and Rs 12.41 crore respectively, as per Box Office India.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has left many other hits like 3 Idiots and other Rs 300-crore blockbusters like Sanju, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, among others behind in fifth week collections. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's next target is Kabir Singh that had earned around Rs 280 crore.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the story of the 17th century war for Kondhana Fort between the Maratha army, led by Chhatrapati Shivaji’s warrior Tanaji Malusare against Uday Bhan, guard of Aurangzeb. The movie also features Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sharma.

