'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn's Film Continues Magical Run, Leaves Biggies Behind In 5th Week

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' showed no signs of slowing at the box office with its 5th week collection of Rs 10.41 crore, taking the total close to Rs 270 crore

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is continuing its magical run at the box office. The period action film is completing one milestone after another and there is no stopping it. After completing 25 days, a month and now the fifth week, the movie has not just earned close to Rs 270 crore, but has also left some blockbusters behind.

READ: 'Tanhaji' Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Film Stays Strong In Week 5

 At the end of its fifth week, the Om Raut directorial stands at Rs 269.93 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie enjoyed a ‘superb’ fifth week at the box office. Even after the month, the movie has managed to earn Rs 10.41 crore in a week.  

Here are the collections 

In terms of the fifth week collections, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has left some blockbusters behind. The movie is now the third-highest fifth week grosser of all time only behind Uri: The Surgical Strike and Baahubali: The Conclusion, that had earned Rs 18.72 crore and Rs 12.41 crore respectively, as per Box Office India. 

READ:'Tanhaji' Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer To Challenge Kabir Singh’s Lifetime Biz?

READ:Kartik Aaryan To Star In 'Tanhaji' Director Om Raut's 3D Action Film

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has left many other hits like 3 Idiots and other Rs 300-crore blockbusters like Sanju, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, among others behind in fifth week collections. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's next target is Kabir Singh that had earned around Rs 280 crore. 

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the story of the 17th century war for Kondhana Fort between the Maratha army, led by Chhatrapati Shivaji’s warrior Tanaji Malusare against Uday Bhan, guard of Aurangzeb. The movie also features Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sharma. 

READ:Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Tanhaji' Becomes Fourth-highest 5th Friday Grosser Of All-time

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
