'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn's Film Sees Another Good Weekend; Tanishaa Looks Forward To See THIS

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is turning out to be among the biggest hits in recent times. Apart from showing immense growth during the initial weeks, the major reason for its success has been how it has maintained its momentum for over a month now. The period action film not just enjoyed another impressive weekend at the box office, but is now chasing milestones, as it inched closer to the Rs 275 crore-mark.

In its sixth weekend, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior once again ‘gathered speed’ and collected around Rs 3 crore, as per Taran Adarsh. From Rs 63 lakh on Friday, the collections grew to Rs 97 lakh on Saturday, before earning Rs 1.40 crore on Sunday. The trade analyst shared how Maharashtra, where the plot of the movie is set, continued to dominate and contribute to the ‘massive total’, Rs 272. 93 crore.

Here’s the post

#Tanhaji gathers speed on [sixth] Sat and Sun... #Maharashtra continues to dominate + contribute to the massive total... Inches closer to ₹ 275 cr... [Week 6] Fri 63 lakhs, Sat 97 lakhs, Sun 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 272.93 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Ajay’s sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji too conveyed her excitement for the success of the film, which also stars her sister Kajol. The actor kept her fingers crossed so that the people of Maharashtra continue to visit the theatres and help the movie touch the Rs 300-crore mark.

Here’s the post

Let's hope maharashtra takes it all the way to 300! 🙏 @ajaydevgn https://t.co/bIiLSfMfaw — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) February 17, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had already left several other blockbusters behind, by earning over Rs 10 crore in the fifth week, behind only Uri: The Surgical Strike and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Om Raut directorial might also be among the highest sixth week grossers, if the weekend collections are anything to go by. Before Rs 300 crore-mark, another film in its path is Kabir Singh, which earned reportedly earned around Rs 280 crore.

Ajay Devgn is also one of the producers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, that traces the 17th century Kondhana Fort war between Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army and Uday Bhan, who was Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s guard. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, among others.

