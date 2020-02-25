Hrithik Roshan gives shoutout to Sussanne's father Sanjay Khan's 'Assalamualaikum Watan'

Ex couple Hrtihik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have maintained cordial relations years after their divorce. Be it going for holidays or a weekend outing with sons, they have often sparked reconciliation and ‘remarriage’ reports and hopeful comments from fans. The duo also showed how close they are to each other’s families in the last few days.

Sussanne was seen during the Mahashivratri celebrations of the Roshan family, alongside Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s mother Pinkie and sister Sunaina. Now, Hrihik has given a shoutout to Sussanne’s father Sanjay Khan as he came up with a new book.

Sharing a pic with the Haqeeqat star as they held the book Assalamualaikum Watan, Hrithik termed Khan as ‘one of the most iconic secular personalities of India’ . The War star shared how his former father-in-law presented his thoughts on ‘nation building’ in the book. Hrithik also wrote the book was a call to all to ‘revisit their Indianness from within’ and be proud to be an Indian.

Addressing him as ‘dad’, the 46-year-old termed him ‘truly inspiring’ and ‘unstoppable.’

Here’s the post

One of the most iconic secular personalities of India, presents his best thoughts for nation building in ‘Assalamualaikum Watan’. It's a call for everyone to revisit their Indianness from within and feel proud to be an Indian. You are truly inspiring and unstoppable Dad. pic.twitter.com/OYBIiK7uB8 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 24, 2020

Khan had shared the teaser of the book, sharing that the title meant 'May peace be upon you my country”. The book hit the stores on Monday.

Khan had come up with another book The Best Mistakes of My Life in 2018. Hrithik had given a shoutout to it then too, terming him as the ‘original Khan.’

He is the original Khan and what a story he has to tell. Sanjay Khan's autobiography is going to be out soon. Here's the first look of his autobiography titled 'The Best Mistakes of My Life' https://t.co/5PwmB8pYzJ @TBMOMLbook #bestmistakes @penguinindia — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 20, 2018

Sanjay Khan is the brother of late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan and actor-filmmaker Akbar Khan. The actor is known for films like Dosti, Mela and Naagin in the ‘70s and the 80s.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is yet to announce his next after the blockbuster success of War and the critically acclaimed Super 30 last year. His name has been linked to several films like the Satte Pe Satta remake. However, there has been no confirmation on any project.

