Hrithik Roshan Learnt These Things From His Father Rakesh Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan started his career in Bollywood by assisting his father Rakesh Roshan in directing movies. Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan has even directed his son in movies like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. Recently, the actor opened up about what he learned from his father over all these years.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Most Charming And Dapper Formal Looks; See Pictures

Here's what Hrithik learnt from his father Rakesh Roshan

In a recent interview, Hrithik Roshan shared that he has been reportedly asked about his father Rakesh Roshan and what he has learnt from his father. To this, the actor has replied that he learnt he should maintain a good relationship with his directors and respect them. He also learnt that since every director's work and mindset is different, he should be strong-headed and have a mutual understanding with them.

Hrithik Roshan, throughout his career, has worked with different directors like Zoya Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Siddharth Anand. The actor added that, as an actor, it is his responsibility to chose his director after that, as throughout the film making process he only listens to the director’s instruction. In an old Instagram post, Hrithik Roshan wrote a long caption and thanked his teacher, his father Rakesh Roshan, for teaching him life lessons.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Mentioned In American Documentary Featuring Chris Hemsworth & JLo

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Croons 'Kaha Na Pyaar Hai' For His Female Fans, Leaves Them Love-struck

Hrithik Roshan is considered as one of the finest actors of the Bollywood industry and he mentioned that he has not taken any acting class and learned every single thing from his father. Towards the end of the post, he thanked his father for making him a better human, father, son, actor, and friend.

The actor was even asked about his dream role to which the actor replied that he does not have a specific dream role in life and that his favourite is what he does. Hrithik Roshan was even asked about the closest character he played and he mentioned that his life has two characters at two different ends which are Super 30 and Koi Mil Gaya at one end and War and Dhoom 2 at the other end.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Best Three Dialogues From His Second Film 'Fiza'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.