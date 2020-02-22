Hrithik Roshan says 'proud of you mother' as she leads family's Mahashivratri celebrations

Hrithik Roshan and his family were among the few Bollywood families who expressed their devotion to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The entire Roshan family came together to worship at a Shiva temple in Panvel, Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the family’s visit to the temple, as they prayed and performed rituals in front of the Shivling, surfaced on the Internet on Friday.

Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan led the rituals, as she sang devotional songs while the other members of the family like his father Rakesh Roshan, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, sister Sunaina Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan chanted ‘Om Namah Shivay.’

The War star shared how proud he was of his mother as she followed the values ingrained in them by their grandfather. He exulted how his mother was ‘in alignment with the universe’. Sharing how proud he was of his family, Hrithik wrote how they ‘did well as a family today for each other.’ Sharing a verse of Lord Shiva, the Koi Mil Gaya star conveyed greetings of the occasion to his fans and followers.

Here’s the post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik Roshan enjoyed one of the best years of his career with two successes in 2019. While he earned critical acclamation for his role as a teacher in the Rs 100-crore hit film Super 30, he delivered the biggest hit of his career with War which crossed Rs 300-crore mark and is among the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

