Hrithik Roshan's Ex-wife Sussanne Reacts To Narayana Murthy's Remarks About Kareena Kapoor

A video of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy opening up about the time he met Kareena Kapoor on a flight is going viral on the Internet. During an interaction at IIT Kanpur earlier this year, he recalled his experience of travelling with the actress on the same flight. He revealed that Kareena's behaviour towards her fans was not favourable. Now, as the video is going viral, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has reacted to it.

Sussanne reacts to Narayan Murthy's video

The viral video was shared by a publication on Instagram in which Narayan Murthy revealed that Kareena ignored her fans, whereas he, on the other hand, interacted with the fans on the flight. He said, “The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and they said hello. She didn't even bother to react. I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute that's all they were expecting."

In response to the video, Sussanne wrote, "Well said Mr Murthy".

(A screengrab of Sussanne Khan's comment | Image: Instagram)

For those who don't know, Kareena and Hrithik have starred together in several films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Yaadein (2001), and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon (2003).

Sudha Murthy defends Kareena

The wife of Narayan Murthy, who was sitting beside him, tried to defend Kareena as he criticised the actress. She said, "Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million.” Sudha added that Kareena must be tired. However, Narayan Murthy disagreed and said that that was not the issue. And added, "The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptic manner you can. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all.”