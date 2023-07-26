Kareena Kapoor Didn't Even...: Narayana Murthy Recalls Encounter With Actor In Old Video

An old video of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman and co-founder of Infosys is going viral on social media where he is talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was at an event where he spoke about his experience of being on the same flight with her. Alongside him was his wife, Sudha Murthy, who also chimed in with her perspective.

2 things you need to know

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu are teaming up for the first time in The Crew.

During the summer, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are taking a family vacation with their children.

Contrasting perspectives on celebrity interaction and affection

Murthy fondly recalled the incident, stating, "The other day I was on a flight returning from London. There was Kareena Kapoor on the same flight, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and they said hello. She didn’t even bother to react. Whoever came to me, I stood up, spoke to them for half a minute. That’s all they were expecting."

Sudha Murthy interrupted her husband, coming to Kareena's defense, and suggested that the actress might have been tired. She also highlighted the stark difference in fame between a founder of a software company and a popular actress, saying, "Murthy, a founder and a software person will have maybe 10,000 fans, but an actress will have a million fans!"

However, Narayana Murthy had another perspective on the matter. He responded, "No no, that’s not the issue. The issue is, that when somebody shows affection, I think you can also show it back in however cryptic manner you can. I think that is very important. Anyways, these are all the ways to reduce your ego."

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects and well-deserved break

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 23rd anniversary in the film industry recently. She shared a photo from one of her shoots and expressed, "Today marks 23 years of growing up in front of the camera. And definitely, another 23 to come..." Kareena made her Bollywood debut with the movie "Refugee," where she starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

(Kareena Kapoor celebrates 23 years in Indian Film Industry | Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Shifting focus to Kareena Kapoor Khan's professional endeavors, she is currently busy with the shooting of The Crew. Recently, a long schedule of the film wrapped up, and the actress is now enjoying a well-deserved holiday with her family. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing her in The Devotion of Suspect X and an upcoming project helmed by director Hansal Mehta.