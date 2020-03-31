Hrithik Roshan's Famous La Tomatina Scene BTS Details & Other Facts About 'ZNMD'; Read

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a 2011 adventure film. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in the lead. The movie tells the story of three friends who are out on an unplanned trip. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar and she also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Director for this film.

Did you know that Spain's famous La Tomatina festival featuring in ZNMD was shot with tomatoes flown in from Portugal? Take a look at other interesting excerpts and trivia about the film below.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' trivia

Katrina Kaif's intro scene (in the film) on the beach was shot on a nude beach. The production crew had to request people to move out of the frame.

Imran, played by Farhan Akhtar, is seen having a fear of skydiving in the movie but in real life, he's a certified skydiver.

The mayor of the town Alájar, Andalucia also appears in the song Senorita.

Hrithik said that it was his then-wife Sussane who pushed and convinced him to do this film. This is why her name appears in the acknowledgements at the beginning.

The 'La Tomatina' festival in the movie was re-created in Buñol, Valencia, Spain with around 16 tons of tomatoes specially flown in from Portugal.

Zoya Akhtar wanted to cast Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, but both declined.

The film was initially titled 'Running With The Bulls'.

After the release, several Tomatina-themed events were held across all of India.

The crew and the cast of the movie were present in Spain during the football finals in 2010 and got to see the country's historic win.

The Spanish song that plays while the three friends are in a car on the way to Costa Brava is Será Mejor by Muchachito Bombo Infierno.

Farhan Akhtar recited poetry throughout the movie that his father, Javed Akhtar wrote.

The name game the trio play during the movie was also shown in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

