Hrithik Roshan Praises Neeraj Pandey’s 'Special Ops'; Calls It One Of The Best Shows

It seems like Hotstar Specials' new show, Special Ops has gained one more fan to its kitty. It is none other than Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan was all praises for the Neeraj Pandey directorial thriller and spy web series. The show is also helmed by Shivam Nair and revolves around the secret agents of the Indian intelligence who are on a quest to catch the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attacks in India.

Not only, Hrithik Roshan, but the show has also received a tremendous response from the film fraternity. Celebs like Karan Johar, Manoj Bajpayee and Taapsee Pannu also praised the show. The Krrish actor gave his review on the Neeraj Pandey directorial show after watching it during his quarantine phase.

Hrithik Roshan congratulates Neeraj Pandey along with entire team of the show

In a video shared by the actor, Hrithik Roshan reveals that he watched the Neeraj Pandey directorial on the recommendation of his father Rakesh Roshan. He adds that he absolutely loved Special Ops and also congratulated Neeraj Pandey along with the entire team of the show.

Hrithik Roshan also calls the Neeraj Pandey directorial as 'one of the best shows he has ever seen.' Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's post.

Hrithik Roshan calls Neeraj Pandey 'a genius'

Along with that, the War actor also praised the performances of the lead actor Kay Kay Menon along with the others in his video. He was also visibly awe of the storyline, dialogues, background score and the locations. The actor also called Neeraj Pandey a genius for his brilliant work on the show.

Apart from Kay Kay Menon, the show also boasts of a talented cast. The show also stars Vinay Pathak, Gautami Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Karan Tacker, Saiyammi Kher, Sana Khan and Sajjad Delafrooz in the lead roles. The show is now streaming in seven languages in Hotstar VIP.

