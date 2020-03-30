Hrithik Roshan's Worst Films According To Rotten Tomatoes That Might Surprise You

Hrithik Roshan received overnight fame with his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. Since then, he has amazed many with his performance in films like Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and more. He is also known for his physique and dancing skills.

Rotten Tomatoes is a popular review-aggregation website around the world. Some films of Hrithik Roshan appear on the site and shows if they are certified fresh or rotten. Among his 14 movies on the site, only two are rotten. Read to know about them and more.

Hrithik Roshan’s rotten movies

Mohenjo Daro

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Mohenjo Daro stars Hrithik Roshan opposite Pooja Hedge, in her Bollywood debut along with Kabir Bedi, Aunaoday Singh, Suhasini Mulay and others. It is a period action-adventure film released in 2016. The movie is based on the ancient Indus Valley civilization, and its city Mohenjo-Daro, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Mohenjo Daro follows a farmer Sarma (Hrithik Roshan) who leads an uprising in the city while he visits there for work. Mohenjo Daro has a Tomatometer score of 38 per cent on rotten tomatoes.

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan’s lowest-rated film on rotten tomatoes is Super 30 (2019). Directed by Vikas Bahl it is a biographical drama film. Made on a budget of ₹60 crores it collected around ₹146 crores in India, as per reports. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava and Amit Sadh in supporting roles.

Hrithik Roshan stars as Anand Kumar, a mathematician who tutors children from underpriveleged background for the competitive exams. The movie shows the journey of Anand through thick and thin. Hrithik won the Best Actor at Dada Saheb Phalke Award. However, Super 30 has a rotten tomatoes score of 33 per cent, but its IMDb rating is 8/10.

