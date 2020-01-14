Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' Turns 20, Know Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released back in the year 2000 on January 14th, and today marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic Bollywood film. The film was the launch-pad of popular Bollywood actors Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan.

The Rakesh Roshan directorial was a massive hit and both the leads gained instant success post the film. Along with the film, Hrithik Roshan also completes 20 years in the industry. The Greek God’s first film has some hidden facts and figures which will surprise many.

Here is a list of lesser-known facts from the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

The film was a huge box-office success. It involved all the elements that made a film successful, for example, the lead role had a double role, who initially saves the day. it was an interesting storyline which includes political biases, a villain and a beautiful female lead, who essayed an important role. The film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was the ultimate 2000 potboiler.

Even though the film starred Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, not many know that this was not the original casting. Rakesh Roshan had Shah Rukh Khan as the first choice. He wanted the double role of Rohit and Raj to be essayed by King Khan.

On the other hand, Ameesha Patel was cast at the last moment, as Kareena Kapoor Khan walked out just few days into the filming. The romantic drama had to be carried forward with Ameesha and Hrithik due to unforeseen conditions, according to reports.

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan’s impressive bulky physique in the film was curated and developed with the help of Salman Khan. One of the most bizarre facts about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is that Hrithik Roshan received over 30K marriage proposals after the release of the film.

The film also defeated big banner films like Mohabbatein and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega to become the highest grosser in the year 2000, according to trade reports. It received over 100 awards and accolades according to multiple media reports and made an entry into Limca Book of Records.

Other than numbers, there are some co-incidents according to media reports which happened after the film. For instance, the traffic signal scene which blooms the lead Hrithik and Ameesha’s love is exactly how he met his now ex-wife Sussane Khan.

