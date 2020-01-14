As Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' Turns 20, Take A Look At His Stellar Performances

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most phenomenal actors that Bollywood has ever had. He made his Bollywood debut with his stellar performance in the movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The movie theatrically released on January 14, 2000. Kaho Na Pyaar Hai turns 20 today and Hrithik Roshan completes 20 years in Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan’s first movie was a massive success at the box office.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai saw Hrithik Roshan performing his iconic step in the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena which can never be forgotten by fans. The movie also starred Ameesha Patel in the lead role. Here is a quick recap of Hrithik’s successful career in Bollywood.

Challenging roles played by Hrithik Roshan

Throughout his career, he became known to opt for challenging roles and portraying them extremely well on screen. Speaking of which, Rohit from Koi…Mil Gaya was a rather tough role. However, Hrithik Roshan did not fail to impress fans by his exceptional performance in the movie. Another tough character played by Hrithik Roshan is of a quadriplegic in the movie Guzaarish. In the entire movie, his body movement was restrained. Hrithik’s character portrayal was appreciated and praised by fans and critics alike.

Impressive roles played by Hrithik Roshan

The multi-talented actor never stuck to one genre, from romantic to action Hrithik has ventured in all. His action movies are much loved by his fans like his role as Agent Kabir in War or Rajveer Nanda in Bang Bang. Hrithik also awed everyone by his performance as Emperor Akbar in the movie Jodha Akhbar. Over the years, Bollywood saw Hrithik in various roles like Karan Shergill in Lakshaya, Rohan Bhatnagar in Kaabil, Anand Kumar in Super 30 and many more.

Awards and Accolades

His list of accolades is never-ending which includes him topping the list of Sexiest Asian Man in the world thrice in four years. He is also one of the few Indian actors to have a statue of themselves at Madame Tussaud’s in London. He has also been award by Rajiv Gandhi Young Achiever’s Award and the National Citizen’s Award.

From Kaho Na Pyaar Hai to his recent blockbuster War, Hrithik Roshan has come a long way. He is not only known for his stellar acting skills but is also very famous for his amazing dancing ability. The actor has won the hearts of millions. The actor has garnered a massive fan following not only in India but throughout the world.

