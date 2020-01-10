Hrithik Roshan’s First Screen Appearance Was Not In 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

Hrithik Roshan has been one of the most prominent and known stars of the Bollywood industry. The Krishh actor recently celebrates his 46th birthday and the entire industry along with some fans have been sharing wishes for the Dhoom 2 star.

Talking about his acting debut, a number of people believe Roshan made his onscreen debut with the Rakesh Roshan’s hit film, but he also did star as a child actor in a 1981 film. Read more to know about Hrithik’s acting debut.

Hrithik Roshan's debut

Hrithik was a naughty child initially and he can be spotted in a song that shows Dharmendra and Hema Malini in prominent roles from the film, Aas Paas. In the music video, he can be seen in a pink kurta along with a colourful headgear.

The actor looks cute as he gestures at Hema Malin in which was a part of the music video. Since then he has been giving the audience a set of amazing films. Not just this film, but Hrithik was also a part of a 1986 film called Bhagwan Dada starring Rajinikanth.

Hrithik Roshan's movies

Hrithik Roshan has given his fans and the audience a set of two back-to-back hit films including War and Super 30. Doing two completely different roles which involve being a desi avatar in one film to be the sexiest man alive in another is not an easy task but he has certainly done it in style. Recently, he was seen in the city while he was snapped post a meeting and yet again, he has rocked the casual look.

