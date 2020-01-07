Hrithik Roshan's 'War' Vs 'Super 30' Box Office Collection Compared!

2019 was a huge year for Hrithik Roshan, as he was seen in two commercially successful film Super 30 and War. From making an unforgettable debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to delivering the successful hit War, the Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan has had some brilliant high points in his career. With sculpted body and incredible dance movies, the actor is a dream guy for many girls. Here is a comparative analysis of the Box Office lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan’s War vs Super 30.

Lifetime Box Office Collection of War

The action thriller film War starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and also featured Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. War was also the first time that two of Bollywood's largest action stars, Hrithik and Tiger, featured on screen together. War movie revolves around a soldier who goes rogue. Loaded with juicy action sequences, this movie features Tiger and Hrithik locking horns. War has a masaledar storyline, high-octane action sequences, plot twist and thrills to keep you glued to the screen. Roshan plays an anti-hero Kabir who is asked to be tracked down by his student Khalid, portrayed by Shroff. The movie was an instant success and made a whopping ₹ 307.75 Crores at the domestic Box office, making this year's highest-grossing Indian film in the domestic market.

Lifetime Box Office Collection of Super 30

#Super30 will cross *lifetime biz* of #GullyBoy today... Will emerge sixth highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 3.22 cr, Mon 85 lacs. Total: ₹ 138.78 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2019

This biographical drama flick is based on the life of ace mathematician Anand Kumar. Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan as Anand, with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in the prominent roles. This Vikas Bahl’s directorial movie received appreciation for the storyline and Roshan’s performance. On the budget of ₹60 crores, Super 30 earned ₹208.93 crores and got listed in the highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time. This movie revolves around a mathematician wizard who prepares down and out students for IIT without any charge. Filled with bits of Anand’s personal life, Super 30 is an inspiring tale.

