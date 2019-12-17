Hrithik Roshan: From 'Koi Mil Gaya' To 'Super 30', The Actor's Career-defining Films

Hrithik Roshan swayed into the hearts of the Indian audience with a smashing Bollywood debut. He was seen playing the role of a handsome-lad Rohit Chopra in Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which marked his Bollywood debut. Since then, Hrithik Roshan has given life to many characters, that have won the hearts of movie-goers. Here are some of the most loved movie characters of the actor. Have a look at them.

Top five movies of Hrithik Roshan

Koi... Mil Gaya (2003)

Early on in his career, he got an opportunity to showcase his acting skills through a mentally disabled character in Rakesh Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya. The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the lead were reportedly one of the first space-oriented movies to come out of India. Released in 2003, the movie was a box office hit and was well appreciated by the critics and audiences.

(Source: IMDb)

Super 30 (2019)

The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead is based on the real-life mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs the famous Super 30 program for IIT Aspirants. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie was a box office hit and was lauded by critics and audiences alike.

(Source: IMDb)

Agneepath (2012)

The movie was an official remake of the 1990 Bollywood movie of the same name. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt in the lead was the talk of the town, owing to its phenomenal performances of its lead cast. Released in 2012 the movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year.

(Source: IMDb)

Guzaarish (2010)

In this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Hrithik was seen playing the role of a quadriplegic magician. Released in 2010, the movie was appreciated for its heart-wrenching storyline and performances by its lead character. Reportedly, the film is based on a real-life character in close relation to SLB.

(Source: IMDb)

Kaabil (2017)

The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead, narrates the tale of a blind couple, who faces an unfortunate event in life. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the movie was lauded by the critics for the performance of its lead characters. Released in 2017, the movie was reportedly one of the highest-grossing movies of that year.

(Source: IMDb)



