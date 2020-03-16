HSSC Recruitment Exam For The Year 2020 For ALM And UDC Post Postponed Due To COVID-19

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission which is also known as HSSC has shared an official statement which had the notification for the cancellation of all the recruitment exams due to the coronavirus scare. This is for all the candidates who were gearing up to appear in the exams for the posts of Assistant Lineman - ALM, UDC and Instructor posts. These examinations were against the advertisement number 11/2019, 12/2019 which are now cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19 as well as for some administrative reasons.

The HSSC recruitment exams were scheduled to be held between 15 March 2020 and 18 March 2020

According to the official notice which was released from the official site of the commission, the exams were scheduled to take place between 15 March 2020 and 18 March 2020 at different centres. The commission will reportedly soon release the new dates for the examinations on their official website. The candidates who are appearing for the exams are advised to keep a check on the official website of the commission for any new updates regarding the same.

HSSC Recruitment Examinations 2020

The HSSC had earlier also postponed the Upper Division Clerk along with the Assistant Lineman exams due to some administrative reasons. These exams were scheduled to be held on 18 March 2020 and 7 March 2020 respectively. According to media sources, around 2978 vacancies are expected to be recruited after the HSSC recruitment exam.

After this, the candidates will soon be called for the further recruitment process. This will be on the basis of their overall performance in their recruitment exam. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission tends to recruit several posts under the Haryana government and all its other subordinate offices.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission was established on January 28, 1970, in Haryana. The terrifying outbreak of COVID-19 is threatening to affect the education system by several notches. Many schools and colleges have reportedly been shut down till March 31, 2020. According to media reports, some schools have also cancelled the non-board examinations for their students.

